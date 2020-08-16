Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Releases Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

