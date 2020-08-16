Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Releases Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
Servotronics Company Profile
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.