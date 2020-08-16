Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $119,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,706. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

