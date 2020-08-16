Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $7.94. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

