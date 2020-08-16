Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $37,639.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

