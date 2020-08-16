SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SciPlay by 18,537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 322,560 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.