ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $81,447.87 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $656.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,155.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 660,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

