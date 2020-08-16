S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Stock

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $21,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LDL opened at $20.17 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lydall by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lydall by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lydall by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.