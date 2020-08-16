Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ryerson reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Ryerson by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 500,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 126,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Ryerson by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 159,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

