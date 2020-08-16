Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 178,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 34.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NYSE TV opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.16. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.