Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.62.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $313.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

