Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

GIS stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

