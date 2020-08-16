Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,126 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of New Jersey Resources worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.