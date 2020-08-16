Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,560 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its position in General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

