Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,588 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE TER opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,690. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.