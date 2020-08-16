Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 124,284 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Edison International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Edison International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $52.69 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

