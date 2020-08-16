Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

