Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Dropbox worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 79.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $459,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,572 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

