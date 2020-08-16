Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Frontdoor worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $14,886,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,691,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

