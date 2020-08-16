Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pinterest worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,668,461 shares of company stock worth $46,669,641 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

