Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,363.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,275,743.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,296,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,024,803. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $275.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

