Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 938,122 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 790.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,122 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.36 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.