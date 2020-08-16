Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 76,592 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $21,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $176.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average is $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

