Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 266,360 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 266,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,359,728. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.