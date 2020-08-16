Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 142,485 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.