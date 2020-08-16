Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 697.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,651 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Vail Resorts worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.97.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

