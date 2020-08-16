Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 8.84% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $7.07 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $377.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

