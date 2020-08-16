Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $43,876,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares during the period.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

