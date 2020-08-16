Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.03 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $196.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

