Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.57 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 96,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

