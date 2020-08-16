Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.77 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Energizer worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Energizer by 39.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.