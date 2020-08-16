Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

