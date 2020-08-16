Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $126,800,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

