Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Equity Commonwealth worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $149,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

EQC opened at $30.53 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 133.84 and a quick ratio of 133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

