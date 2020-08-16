Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of ManpowerGroup worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.99. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

