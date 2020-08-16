Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

