Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,777 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $23,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 655,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,023,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

