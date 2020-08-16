Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 345,667 Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.22% of First Foundation worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation Inc has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

