Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after acquiring an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.