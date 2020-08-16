RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

