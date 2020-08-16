RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

