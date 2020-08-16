RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) Insider Clive Finkelstein Buys 156,000 Shares

RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) insider Clive Finkelstein purchased 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,888.00 ($22,062.86).

Clive Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Clive Finkelstein bought 32,800 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,494.40 ($4,638.86).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Clive Finkelstein purchased 15,000 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$3,060.00 ($2,185.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of parts and accessories for motorsport, and passenger and commercial vehicles in Australia. The company offers soft accessories and safety equipment for motorsport participants; emissions products for passenger vehicles; and automotive accessories, such as tow bars, side rails, bull bars, nudge bars, and roof racks, as well as imports and wholesales tires for commercial vehicles.

