Royal Bank of Canada Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to $27.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. CAE has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CAE by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

