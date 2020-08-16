Ron Bentsur Sells 4,917 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $30,829.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,851.70.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.67.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $2,073,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $651,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

