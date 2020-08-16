Rodney (Rod) Walker Acquires 3,920 Shares of BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Rodney (Rod) Walker purchased 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$13,328.00 ($9,520.00).

BWX Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.96 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of A$4.72 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of $433.63 million and a PE ratio of 38.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About BWX

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

