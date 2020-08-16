Robert W. Baird Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $175.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

