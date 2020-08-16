RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $521,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,348 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $136.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

