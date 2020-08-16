RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,022 shares of company stock worth $22,180,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.