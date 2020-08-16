RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $234.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

