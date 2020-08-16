Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,881,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 173,518 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 119,109 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.