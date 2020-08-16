Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

RBBN stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $26,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $35,334.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,273.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,306 shares of company stock valued at $67,776. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300,421 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,511 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

