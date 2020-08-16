Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

